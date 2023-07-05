‘I’m absolutely going to be missing the team’: Latino Community Association executive director Porterfield steps down

(Update: Adding video, comments from Brad Porterfield, LCA)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After more than 15 years, the Latino Community Association is dealing with a change in leadership. The departing executive director of the Latino Community Association, Brad Porterfield, took a look at his legacy and his time at LCA.

"I'm absolutely going to be missing the team, working alongside the team, and being a part of that team and strengthening that team," Porterfield said Thursday.

The agency provides resources in employment, legal immigration and citizenship.

In December, Porterfield told the staff and board that he felt the time was right for new leadership at LCA, and for him to begin a new chapter as well.

“It’s been an absolute honor to serve our Latino families, to help build and work alongside such an amazing team, our volunteers and community partners over the years,” Porterfield said in Wednesday's announcement. He noted that LCA was one of few nonprofits in Central Oregon with nearly 25 years of history.

“To have gone through the economic crash of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger than ever shows a lot of grit and passion,” Porterfield said. “We have an amazing team, and I feel very fortunate to have been a part of the journey.”

Porterfield gave his notice as LCA was launching a strategic planning process with Reyna Consulting Group. Six months into this process, LCA’s board of directors decided to begin the transition now.

As of June 23, Porterfield serves as Advisor to the Leadership Transition Team. Members are Daniel Altamirano Hernández, interim Executive Director of Administration, Policy & Partnerships (former administrative assistant), and Mary Murphy, interim Deputy Director of Development, Programming & Operations (former volunteer coordinator).

Meanwhile, the board will work with staff and the community on visioning future leadership and a search for a permanent executive director.

“Brad Porterfield embodies exceptional leadership, driving transformative growth within the Latino Community Association,” said LCA Board President Zavier Borja. “With visionary guidance, he fostered a family environment, nurturing and growing a talented staff, all while expanding the organization's budget to unprecedented levels. We honor Brad’s remarkable contributions … to a thriving Latino community.”

Interim Executive Director of Administration Daniel Altamirano Hernández said, "At the moment, we're really just connecting with Brad to see what works best during this transition period. And we are keeping in mind that we're interim leadership."

The interim executive director of administration and interim deputy director of development are trying to create a manageable workload for when a permanent director is found.

Interim Deputy Director Mary Murphy said, "His leadership has really guided this organization and has grown it to be what it is today which is a really well-positioned and pretty powerful organization in the region to support our Latinx families and other immigrant communities here. So, Brad thank you for all that you've done for us."

The Latino Community Association serves more than 8,000 people per year. As for Porterfield's future, he's not sure about the next steps, but says he's passionate about immigration reform.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.