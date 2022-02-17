Kelsey McGee

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

Hello, Central Oregon!

I was born and raised in San Jose, California. I went to school at Sacramento State for Public Relations. I was in Sigma Kappa, apart of their standards committee and risk management board.

After I graduated, I was an Escrow Assistant and a Producer Assistant at NBC Bay Area. While at NBC, I was encouraged to practice on the teleprompter one day and really loved the feeling.

I am passionate about being able to tell someone’s story the way they wish to have it portrayed.

In my free time, I love to read, go shopping, journal, and try new foods.

While I do miss the Bay Area, I am super excited to begin my next adventure in Bend!