Great Drake Park Duck Race offers family fun, raises funds for Bend-area nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thousands of colorful rubber ducks are once again hitting the water and floating downstream Sunday for the 34th annual Great Drake Park Duck Race. Funds raised from the race will go to help several area nonprofits.

This year, the Duck Race proceeds will benefit Furnish Hope, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, CASA, NeighborImpact, Saving Grace, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery and the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools.

"It all started back in 1990 as a fun and quirky community event held in Drake Park," the event's history states.

"Since then, the Great Rotary Duck Race has grown to become a fixture in the community’s early fall event schedule and includes all four Bend area Rotary clubs, local credit unions (and selected charities) selling $5 raffle tickets to raise funds for local nonprofits.

"Since 1989, the race has generated over $2 million for Central Oregon charities, all supporting children and families in need."

The Rotary clubs offer thanks to the title sponsors, “Credit Unions Working Together”: Mid Oregon Credit Union, First Community Credit Union, OnPoint and SELCO.

Kelsey McGee is on hand for the event and will be speaking with the families on hand to watch the ducks rake Park. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.