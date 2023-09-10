Great Drake Park Duck Race offers family fun, raises more than $96,000 for Bend-area nonprofits

(Update: Over $96,000 raised by this year's event)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Great Drake Park Duck Race returned Sunday for its 34th year, bringing out a big crowd on a warm September Sunday to help local nonprofits -- and see if their rubber ducky could out-"swim" the rest and pick up a prize.

There were about 20,000 ducks dumped into the water this time, and hundreds of people were there to watch them "swim" (float) to the finish line.

The goal of the event is to raise $100,000 for several local nonprofits -- and they came mighty close (see news release below). This year, they included Furnish Hope, CASA, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, NeighborImpact, Saving Grace, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery and the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools.

"It all started back in 1990 as a fun and quirky community event held in Drake Park," the event history states.

"Since then, the Great Rotary Duck Race has grown to become a fixture in the community’s early fall event schedule and includes all four Bend area Rotary clubs, local credit unions (and selected charities) selling $5 raffle tickets to raise funds for local nonprofits.

Since 1989, they said, the race has generated over $2 million for Central Oregon charities, all supporting children and families in need.

"It means a lot to us," said race Chair Steve McDonald. "I mean, these are the kind of things -- we get families to come out, the weather's perfect, there's no smoke -- everybody gets to have fun."

"There's a kids' race, bouncy houses, and not only do they get to have a good time, they're supporting good causes at the same time. So it's a win-win for everybody," he added.

The Rotary clubs offered thanks to title sponsors, “Credit Unions Working Together”: Mid Oregon Credit Union, First Community Credit Union, OnPoint and SELCO.

--

(Bend, OR) The 2023 Great Drake Park Duck Race raised over $96K for Central Oregon non-profits CASA, Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, Furnish Hope, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, Neighbor Impact, Saving Grace, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

On Sunday, September 10, thousands of the colorful ducks were excited to hit the water and show off their racing skills. Spectators eagerly awaited and cheered at the Galveston Bridge “starting line” as 19,500 plastic ducks splashed into the river, competing to be first to cross the finish line.

In the end, one lucky pink duck outpaced the pack for first place, earning the winner the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash! List of 2023 Great Drake Park Duck winners can be found at theduckrace.com.

This year marks the 34th consecutive year of local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members raising much-needed funds for local nonprofit organizations. The Duck Race has raised over $2 million since it began in the late 1980s.

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is presented by local Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together (First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, Oregon Community Credit Union and SELCO Credit Union).

2023 prize sponsors include Bella Nuova Day Spa, Cascade Insurance Group, Century Insurance, Lewis Outdoors, Hoodoo Ski Area, Hutch’s Bicycles, Johnson Brothers Appliance, Les Schwab, Loud & Clear A/V Systems, Miller Lumber, PacificSource Medicare, PayneWest Insurance, The Pennbrook Company, RBC Wealth Management. Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, Stereo Planet, and Zivney Financial Group. Media and other sponsors include Bend Radio Group (Mix 100.7, KSJJ 102.9, Power 94, 92.9FM), The Bulletin, Cascades Business News, Central Oregon Daily, Combined Communications (99.7 The Bull, KBND, 101.7, 107.7 Gold, 98.3 The Twins, 101.7), News Channel 21, and Source Weekly. In-kind support includes Carlson Sign, Humore.us, and Sign Pro.

Here's the list of Sunday's winners, announced on the race's Facebook page:

Grand prize of $5,000: Jessica Lerma

4 Adult '23/24 season ski passes to Hoodoo: Trish Kuhns

4 rounds of golf at Widgi Creek: Gary Bell

2 8-punch pickleball cards: Carl Salvo

Milwaukee 4-tool combo: Robert Williams

Signature 1/2 carat diamond earrings: Amie Monroe

1/2-day Wanderlust tour for 10: Allan Bruckner

Sonos ARC Soundbar: Kathy Janssen

Sony LED TV with Smart Google TV: Richard Newman

$500 in Bend Downtown bucks: Shari Howard

$500 Bella Nuova Day Spa gift card: Cady Zivney

$500 Les Schwab Tires gift card: Phyllis Minisce

$500 Les Schwab Tires gift card: Andy Jordan

$500 Sea Crab House gift card: Cameron Taylor

Gozney Roccbox pizza oven: Marilyn Hayes

$400 Newport Ave Market gift card: Ed Stephens

Dinner for 2 at a nearby lake with Gary Lewis: Rob Schottfoefer

$400 in Old Mill gift cards: Jo Powers

Red Carpet Platinum Car Wash gift card $330: Ryan Kelly

$250 Wild Rose Thai gift card: Daniel Howell

$250 Zydeco gift card: Christine Reed