Bend United Methodist Church celebrates more than 80 years of its Holiday Bazaar

(Update: Adding video, comments by Bend resident, bazaar chairman)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday marked the second and last day of the 83rd annual Holiday Bazaar at the Bend United Methodist Church. The event featured holiday crafts, baked goods like cookies and brownies, and a rummage sale.

"It's a good cause," Bend resident Darcey Pederson said. "The money goes for all different kinds of organizations that could use a little extra money in their pockets, and I think its things are reasonably priced."

Bazaar Chairman Jill Gentry said, "These are all items that are donated by people in the church and people in the community that are aware of our rummage sale every year. And so we filled this room up yesterday (Saturday) morning. When we started, this room was packed to capacity. And everything that we don't sell, we donate to local thrift stores."

People at the church work year-round to create crafts like potholders, aprons and tea towels.

Pederson said, "Everybody worked really hard to make it all happen. And I think it's I would I guess I just it's just a great community to be a part of."

Last year, the event raised $8,000, and this year they hope to raise $10,000.

Gentry said, "It's a good kind of tired when you're done, because you know you've done something good for Bend."

Proceeds benefit local nonprofits sponsored by United Women of Faith in Bend.