‘We love to help each other out’: Two veteran organizations hope to bring holiday cheer to Central Oregon vets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach will be providing local veterans $2,000 in gift cards for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season.

Larry Moyer of the OVMA's High Desert Chapter noted Friday that the holidays are especially hard for veterans. They hope to provide support and joy with their gift card deliveries. Another $2,000 worth of gift cards will be given out around Christmastime.

".Just having people that are supportive, which we are to each other," Moyer said. "As president of our chapter, I don't think a day goes by I'm not talking, helping, assisting or even being helped by others, because we go through a lot."

According to the US Census, 36% of Bend's population are veterans. Moyer says many of them are homeless.

"There are so many different things that veterans need. There are a lot of homeless vets." he said.

OVMA will be at Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bend. That begins at 11am.