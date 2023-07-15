Isabella Warren

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

I am a San Marcos, California native and graduated from California State University Northridge with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

I lived in Gilchrist, Oregon during my middle-school career and am excited to be back in the beautiful area.

While living in Gilchrist, I had my own radio show at KITC-FM called the Griz News. I reported on national news alongside my classmates at Gilchrist High. Anchoring those shows blossomed my passion for journalism and I’m so glad to be near where it all started.

I was also able to cover breaking news in Los Angeles for four years during my college career.

I’m thrilled to be able to tell the stories of the community and uplift your voices.