‘Opening week’s been going great’: Seventh Mountain Resort ice rink opens for the season, holds food drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Seventh Mountain Resort ice skating rink is open, and holding a food drive, joining forces with the nonprofit Bend Food Project .

If you bring five cans of food to the resort, you can get a free skate session or $20 off the season pass.

"Opening week's been going great," Zamboni driver Ryan Pruit said Sunday. "We had a little bit of rainy weather last night, but it turned to snow overnight. Got a fresh dusting up here."

The food drive goes through Nov. 26, and all the food that's collected through the Bend Food Project is donated to The Giving Plate.

On the rink ,there will be a disco light spinning above and lights at night. It's open every day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

With opening week. people from all over have been visiting the resort. Ben Gregg and his family is visiting from San Jose, California.

"We've been coming up to the end a couple months, a year for a couple of years," Gregg said. "So we have some family in Eugene and Portland, and then a lot of our other family flies in, and so we just get together and then some of the outdoor stuff and ice skating, skiing."

There will also be a holiday bazaar Nov. 24-26