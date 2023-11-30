Cascade Camera Club celebrates 75th anniversary with members’ new book, ‘The Spirit of Central Oregon’

(Update: adding video, comments from members of Cascade Camera Club)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In celebration of the Cascade Camera Club's 75th anniversary, the club has partnered with Visit Central Oregon and Eagle Wealth Management to create a book of members' photos, called The Spirit of Central Oregon.

The book features a variety of pictures of Central Oregon, put together by the 42 members of the club. The club will have an open house Friday to celebrate their anniversary and publication of their book.

The Cascade Camera Club has 90 members, ranging from beginners to professionals. They meet twice a month at the Larkspur Community Center to critique and show their photos.

Club member Robert Agli noted, “A lot of talent in this club, and the amateurs certainly hold their own. And the images, I think, speak for themselves in the book.”

The book was an idea that arose during COVID to celebrate their 75th anniversary and keep each other busy.

Agli said, “What they were trying to do is keep the members active during COVID. And so this was an opportunity for us to do something and get contributions for them and, you know, as a way to keep the club viable.”

The club continued to succeed through COVID as they partnered with Visit Central Oregon and Eagle Wealth Management to create their 224-page book. The work has brought the club closer and has helped amateur photographers have their work shown.

Ben Schafer, another member, said, “Somebody starts off, and they are just using their phone, which is fine. And then you see progress, no matter what level they start, and they get tips like the rest of us. And so we have that camaraderie.

"And so that's all come together in the book, I think. Some of my fellow club members' photographs are just great. I'm really proud of what they've done and how this has all come together.”

While their partners contributed to making the book, the club also had a Kickstarter page where people could pre order the book and donate. The book is $60 and will be on sale starting Friday.

Agli added, “The most meaningful part of the book is that it is a visual representation of why we live here. In fact, that's the way I pitch the book, when I talk to people. I said, just, you know, have you ever had anyone visit you and say, 'Well, why do you live in Central Oregon?' Just hand them the book. And that tells the whole story.”

Friday evening, the camera club will have a launch party for the book at the Bend Lift Fitness Studio from 5-9 p.m.