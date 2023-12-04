Santa Express rolls through Bend communities as Salvation Army and Bend Fire pick up items for families in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue's Santa Express is back, and is moving through Bend localities Monday through Wednesday nights to collect toys, clothing and non–perishable food items.

Through the Salvation Army, the Santa Express is once again rolling through Bend communities, collecting items for kids and families who are less fortunate this holiday season.

Neighborhoods who took part in paying it forward Monday night were the Larkspur, Foxborough and Sun Meadow neighborhoods.

Community members were ready and willing to hand off their donated items to volunteers.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said it’s a very special time of year: “It’s a fun time. We got to shed our uniforms, our gear, go out with our families, go through the neighborhoods, spread holiday cheer and collect those things for those needy families.”

Fire Captain Brandon Ladd said: “Oh, it's a great event every year! It's fun. I've been doing that for 21 years now. It's one of those great things that every year, you're helping people that are needy or in need of food and clothing and toys for their kids and giving back. It's a very easy thing to do, especially this time of year, where things are getting more expensive, that people are finding a harder time to make ends meet, and this is something where it doesn't cost us anything, and we can help a lot of different families.”

The Santa Express will stop through Shevlin Ridge, Shevlin Meadows and Three Pines Ridge on Tuesday.

In addition, stops will be made at River Canyon, Aspen Rim and Pineridge communities on Wednesday.

Back in 2022, Salvation Army donations championed more than 600 families.

If you’d like to donate toys, clothes or non-perishable food items, contact your local Salvation Army center.

You can also reach out to Bend Fire and Rescue to arrange a curbside pick–up.