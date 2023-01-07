Tracee Tuesday

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

What's going on, Central Oregon!

As a multimedia journalist, radio personality, blogger and all-out foodie, I love what I do! That goes hand-in-hand with the passion I have for the news, sports, music and entertainment industries.

I've provided entertainment news for Fox's KPTM News in Omaha, Nebraska, as well as dished up entertainment news and celebrity gossip for ABCs KGUN 9 Morning News in Tucson, Arizona.

In addition, I had a long career in Radio including Power 94 - Central Oregon and prior to that, in the San Francisco Bay Area on 98.1 KISS FM Radio with the Renel in the Morning Show.

My community work includes becoming a Champion Ambassador for Every Kid Sports and Storytime Reader for the Deschutes Public Library's Read Rhyme Romp program.

I enjoy fun time, which includes whitewater rafting, astrobiology, horseback riding -- and as a foodie, checking out all the cool eats around the town!

Currently, along with I'm a full-time Multimedia Journalist for KTVZ - News Channel 21 and, part-time Radio Personality for Yakima, Washington's Greatest Hits 100.9 Cherry FM.