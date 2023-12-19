BLM hiring 100 student interns, extends application period to Jan. 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Bureau of Land Management officials have extended the period to apply for paid student internships. Eligible students can now apply through Monday, January 8, 2024.

After a successful push to hire more than 100 student interns across the country last year, BLM leaders are again in search of 100+ enthusiastic students looking for paid internships in the federal government.

Jessica Schooley and Scott Truman were hired during the first “100 Interns” campaign. They are currently kicking off their federal careers as part of the BLM survey team in eastern Oregon.

Applying for internships with the federal government is a little different than applying for other jobs, so BLM leaders recently hosted two workshops to help interested students. Potential applicants can watch one of the workshops on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIQCTid16m4&t=239s

Internships are available in a variety of career fields and functions, including:

Civil engineering

Public affairs

Information technology

Survey

Administration

Land law examiner

Natural resources

Land surveyor

Wildland fire

Geographic information systems

Human resources

Grant management

Contracting

Budget

Environment protection

All currently open BLM jobs in Oregon and Washington are listed on USAjobs at this link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Oregon&l=Washington&a=IN05&hp=student&p=1