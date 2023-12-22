‘More than just a meal’: Meals on Wheels shares love and food to Central Oregon seniors, with special help from Subaru

(Update: adding video, comments from Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels volunteers)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation for homebound older adults across the region. That’s why they deliver Meals on Wheels to nourish our neighbors, with a special assist at this time of year from Subaru's nationwide "Share the Love" event.

Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal. It provides nutritious food and serves as a friendly visit and a wellness check to older adults across the tri-county.

"Meals on Wheels is not just a food delivery program. It's also an opportunity for people to see someone," said Council on Aging Director of Communications Emma Fried-Cassorla. "Some people experience a lot more loneliness and isolation during the holidays. So it's even more important that they get those daily visits, that they get a chance to see their volunteer driver chat with them and, you know, just receive a little bit of love, too."

To address hunger and isolation in Central Oregon, the Council on Aging is partnering with Subaru and its retailers for the Subaru "Share the Love Event" to support the Meals on Wheels program. With every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru and its retailers are donating a minimum of $300 to nonprofits like Meals on Wheels through January 2, 2024.

Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated 4.3 million meals and friendly visits to older adults being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

The Council on Aging said they're grateful to Subaru and its local retailers like Subaru of Bend for helping to keep Central Oregon seniors safe, fed and connected.

"Tis the season to be buying a car. A lot of people are already," Fried-Cassorla said. "So if you are in the market and you're happy to be getting a Subaru, make sure that you check off that you'd like to make that donation to Meals on Wheels America, because you will support your local organization."

Meals on Wheels is not just a holiday program. Food deliveries are made throughout the year, five days a week.

Volunteers come to the Council on Aging to gather and deliver meals from North Klamath all the way to Madras.

Mike Gonsalves was one of the volunteers on hand Friday morning. He's been helping out for a few years, but this year, his grandson Saul is joining him on the road.

"Saul has been with me a few times on this, and we're going to do it again and wish everybody merry Christmas."

He says that meal recipients not only enjoy the food, but also enjoy the interactions they have with the volunteers.

"They like that little bit of socialization -- and they like Saul better than me." he laughed.

You might not be in the market to purchase a new car, but if you are, those involved ask that you look into the Subaru Share the Love Event to learn more. If you’re not shopping for a new vehicle, you can help fund Meals on Wheels for older adults in Central Oregon by donating directly to the Council on Aging at www.CouncilOnAging.org/Donate.