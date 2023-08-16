Skip to Content
NewsChannel 21 Team

Jillian Fortner

KTVZ
By
Published 1:59 PM

Multi-media journalist, NewsChannel 21

Hi Central Oregon! 

I’ve aspired to work in the television news industry since elementary school. I am so excited to make that childhood dream a reality here in the beautiful city of Bend! 

I made my way up the West Coast from San Diego! I graduated from the University of California-San Diego with a degree in Communications. During college, I was an Emmy Award-winning Anchor/Reporter and Executive Producer for the student broadcast, CTTV/Newscene. I also interned at Fox 5 San Diego. 

Throughout my life, I’ve always been captivated by the arts. This led me to explore a variety of creative outlets such as theatre, dance, music, writing and video production. All of these experiences made me realize my true passion for storytelling, and I am deeply honored to share your stories here. 

Have a story idea? Don’t hesitate to reach out to me through email at jillian.fortner@ktvz.com or through social media!

Article Topic Follows: NewsChannel 21 Team

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content