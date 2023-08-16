Multi-media journalist, NewsChannel 21

Hi Central Oregon!

I’ve aspired to work in the television news industry since elementary school. I am so excited to make that childhood dream a reality here in the beautiful city of Bend!

I made my way up the West Coast from San Diego! I graduated from the University of California-San Diego with a degree in Communications. During college, I was an Emmy Award-winning Anchor/Reporter and Executive Producer for the student broadcast, CTTV/Newscene. I also interned at Fox 5 San Diego.

Throughout my life, I’ve always been captivated by the arts. This led me to explore a variety of creative outlets such as theatre, dance, music, writing and video production. All of these experiences made me realize my true passion for storytelling, and I am deeply honored to share your stories here.

Have a story idea? Don’t hesitate to reach out to me through email at jillian.fortner@ktvz.com or through social media!