Friends of the Children C.O. mentoring program kicks off fundraising to acquire ranch

21 Cares for Kids

'21 Cares for Kids' partner has raised $230,000 toward $800,000 goal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friends of the Children Central Oregon announced Thursday the kickoff of its capital campaign for The Ranch - a Sanctuary for Friends. The campaign plans to raise $800,000 to support the purchase and renovation of a property that will allow the expansion and enhancement of its mentoring program.

The Ranch will also act as a resource for the nonprofit and youth-serving communities of Central Oregon, the organization said in a news release, which continues below:

Located at 65920 Old Bend Redmond Highway, The Ranch sits on a 19-acre parcel of land just outside the Bend and Redmond city limits. This location will improve the organization’s sustainability over the long-term, decrease operational expenses, and serve more children in Central Oregon, the organization said.

“The location of The Ranch was intentional,” said Kim Hatfield, executive director of Friends of the Children Central Oregon.

“We wanted a centrally located property to enable equitable access for children from rural areas of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. This location will reduce commute time between Friends and children and replace it with valuable connection opportunities and enrichment activities.

"Not only will The Ranch offer space for active learning, discovery and healing, it will be a permanent sanctuary for Friends and youth to connect, build resiliency and feel at home,” Hatfield said.

Key areas of the facility include a commercial kitchen for cooking classes, shared meals, and the development of healthy habits; a community area to socialize, work on projects, read, and play games; the STEM Lab with computer stations, science and engineering materials and supplies, and space for homework help, tutoring, and STEM camps; and beautiful outdoor spaces for gardening, caring for animals, active learning, and physical activity in a natural environment.

The capital campaign will include fundraising approaches such as applying for foundation and community grants, securing major gifts, developing strategic corporate partnerships, hosting fundraising events and conducting online auctions, to name a few. To date, FOTCCO has secured $230,000 toward the capital campaign.

“The board and staff at Friends of the Children Central Oregon are excited to enter the public phase of this campaign,” said Hatfield. “We believe that the community is ready to support this endeavor and invest in the children of Central Oregon.”

For more information on the facility, the campaign or the Friends of the Children Central Oregon program, please contact Sandy Visnack at svisnack@friendscentraloregon.org.

About Friends of the Children Central Oregon: Friends of the Children Central Oregon provides children facing some of the greatest obstacles with a salaried, professional mentor, called a Friend, to help navigate their journey through childhood. Together, from kindergarten through high school graduation, children and Friends build extraordinary relationships.

Nationally, the Friends model has demonstrated remarkable outcomes; ninety-three percent of youth in the program have avoided involvement in the juvenile justice system; eighty-three percent graduate from high school; and ninety-eight percent avoid teen parenting. Our motto is 12+ years, no matter what.

For additional information visit: https://friendscentraloregon.org/

https://friendscentraloregon.org/how-it-works/power-of-one

Friends of the Children Central Oregon is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.