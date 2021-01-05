Sandy Cassio named program director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of C.O.

21 Cares for Kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is excited to welcome new Program Director Sandy Cassio.

“I am beyond thrilled to be part of the BBBSCO team!” Cassio said.

In 2018, she and her husband arrived in the Bend area after living, working, and raising their three daughters in the Seattle/Tacoma area; her goal has been to find an opportunity to connect with and contribute to the Central Oregon community.

Sandy’s background in education has taught her to see all children as individuals who have the capacity to flourish and develop into happy, well-rounded adults who recognize and utilize their intellectual, emotional, and cultural distinctions and abilities.

She is passionate about helping children realize their full potential, and has seen, over and over, the vital role that reliable relationships play in the positive development of young people.

Her Master of Science degree in education, with an emphasis in organizational leadership, has specifically prepared her for administration in a nonprofit setting.

She has held various positions in nonprofit school leadership, through which she honed skills in staff supervision, writing, donor relationships, budget and finance, public speaking and community relations.

Additionally, her experience in nonprofit leadership and administration has given her experience in strategic policy analysis, community networking, organizational management and health, and data aggregation, analysis, accreditation, reports and resultant action steps.

Sandy comes to BBBSCO with long-standing and varied volunteer experiences in working with at-risk youth and families through churches and inner-city shelters and food banks.

Over the years, Sandy has learned the value of a team. She loves to join a team, learn about existing successes, and foster further growth and development of every individual. She hopes to bring fresh energy and ideas in support of a well-established and passionate team at BBBSCO.

BBBSCO matches professionally screened adult mentors (Bigs) and kids (Littles) to defend, ignite and empower their potential. Mentoring improves the futures of mentees through better grades, achievement of higher levels of education, and improved relationships.

Young people with a mentor grow personally and have better social and economic opportunity than those who do not. Yet many kids in Central Oregon never have this opportunity.

BBBSCO is a program of J Bar J Youth Services and is a "21 Cares for Kids partner.