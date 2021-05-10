Friends of the Children Central Oregon names new executive director

21 Cares for Kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friends of the Children Central Oregon is excited to announce that Rachel Cardwell has been named the new executive director of Friends of the Children Central Oregon.

Rachel and Kim Hatfield (founding executive director) will co-direct, the organization in the upcoming months to ensure a smooth transition.

The two leaders will determine when the final torch will be passed, at which point Kim will become the director of finance and operations.

Rachel and Kim are fully committed to a smooth transition which will drive the long-term no matter what pledge to Friends of the Children Central Oregon youth.

Rachel brings direct service with youth experiencing poverty, fund development expertise, higher education experience and a palpable passion for the Friends of the Children mission to this role.

Friends of the Children is a "21 Cares for Kids" partner.