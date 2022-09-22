Skip to Content
21 Cares for Kids
By
Published 8:42 AM

Assistance League of Bend’s ‘Operation School Bell’ providing new clothing to over 2,000 students

KTVZ file

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through their Operation School Bell®  program, Assistance League of Bend is providing new clothing to over 2,000 students in kindergarten through grade 12.

This back-to-school clothing campaign will take place at the Redmond and Bend Walmart stores on various shopping days between September 27-October 22.

The high school and middle school students will shop for new school clothes using $125 vouchers and the elementary students will shop for new clothes using $100 vouchers provided by Assistance League of Bend. The vouchers are distributed to students in need by the Family Access Network advocates at each school.

Assistance League of Bend -- a 21 Cares for Kids partner -- continues to see a rising need to provide local children with basic clothing items. In addition to meeting essential clothing needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that new clothes elevate a child’s self-esteem, help them feel more accepted by their peers, and empower them to learn. Children with better self-esteem are more likely to complete their education, breaking the cycle of poverty.

Contact osb@assistanceleaguebend.org  to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County.  Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Article Topic Follows: 21 Cares for Kids

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content