Assistance League of Bend’s ‘Operation School Bell’ providing new clothing to over 2,000 students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through their Operation School Bell® program, Assistance League of Bend is providing new clothing to over 2,000 students in kindergarten through grade 12.

This back-to-school clothing campaign will take place at the Redmond and Bend Walmart stores on various shopping days between September 27-October 22.

The high school and middle school students will shop for new school clothes using $125 vouchers and the elementary students will shop for new clothes using $100 vouchers provided by Assistance League of Bend. The vouchers are distributed to students in need by the Family Access Network advocates at each school.

Assistance League of Bend -- a 21 Cares for Kids partner -- continues to see a rising need to provide local children with basic clothing items. In addition to meeting essential clothing needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that new clothes elevate a child’s self-esteem, help them feel more accepted by their peers, and empower them to learn. Children with better self-esteem are more likely to complete their education, breaking the cycle of poverty.

Contact osb@assistanceleaguebend.org to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.