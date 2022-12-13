Big Brothers Big Sisters of C.O. aims to spread holiday joy, match 20 kids (Littles) with mentors (Bigs) this month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, is working to make the holidays brighter for youth. They have partnered with both G5 and the FBI to spread joy this season, as well as setting a goal of matching 20 kids (Littles) with mentors (Bigs) this month!

G5, a digital marketing company based in Bend, is donating 23 bikes to Littles in our program. On Wednesday, G5 hosted a holiday party for Littles, Bigs, and parents or guardians to pick up this gift of joy on wheels. Littles were nominated for bikes by their Match Specialists, and will also receive a helmet from Trinity Lutheran Church’s K.I.D.S. program.

The Oregon FBI office and FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association adopted 20 BBBSCO youth for the holidays. Their goal is to provide each youth with new clothing items they need, a book, toys, games or item on his/her/their wish list. They will also host an event for Littles and their families to pick up the gifts and share hot cocoa and holiday cheer.

The team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is also working hard to give the gift of mentors to youth, with a goal of 20 new matches this month. Mentorship improves the futures of youth in all areas of their lives: improving relationships, reducing risk taking behaviors, and achieving higher levels of education. All kids deserve a caring adult to stand in their corner, to ignite their potential.

BBBSCO Matches professionally screened adult volunteer mentors (Bigs) and kids (Littles) to defend, ignite, and empower their potential. They serve the Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, and La Pine areas as a local affiliate of the nation’s largest mentoring network solely supported by donors and volunteers. BBBSCO is a program of J Bar J Youth Services.