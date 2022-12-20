Family Access Network receives $18,500 grant from United Way of Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a grant of $18,500 from United Way of Central Oregon to support FAN advocate services in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties.

FAN helps children and families overcome barriers to basic-needs resources, so they can regain stability and self-sufficiency. As the winter school break approaches, advocates are helping to ensure those in need have access to food, warm winter clothing, safe shelter, and health care.

“We’re excited to partner with United Way of Central Oregon to bring crucial basic-needs services to the children of our community,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “This grant will help many families overcome barriers to essentials, so kids can focus on thriving in school.”

Since 1953, United Way of Central Oregon has been strengthening communities in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and investing locally in our community’s most needed programs and services while simultaneously strengthening our community.

Each year, United Way of Central Oregon awards grants to vetted local nonprofits that focus on health, education, prevention and development, financial stability, basic needs, childhood trauma, community transformation, and building resilience. United Way of Central Oregon works to connect caring people to improve lives and shape a better community.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

In its 30 years of operation in Central Oregon, FAN has assisted 176,341 individuals, opening doors to hope, help, and new possibilities.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.