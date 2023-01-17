Assistance League of Bend giving away over 900 free books to C.O. children at two events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will be providing over 900 free Scholastic books at two upcoming events.

The first event is Family Movie Night at the Tower Theatre in Bend on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:00 p.m. This free event is in partnership with Deschutes Public Library and Juniper Elementary School.

The second event is La Pine's Pinefrost Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the La Pine Community Center.

Thanks to Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell® literacy initiative, families will be able to select age-appropriate books based on their child’s grade level: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, or 9-12. Studies show that encouraging children to read helps to improve their skills and promotes a lifelong habit.

Contact Marsha Bechtold at OSB@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075 to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.