Assistance League of Bend begins season of providing prom dresses through Cinderella’s Closet

(Update: Blake Mayfield will have a report tonight on KTVZ)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County high school students are invited to check out the wide selection of new and gently used long and short dresses at Cinderella’s Closet.

Hundreds of dresses, as well as shoes, jewelry, purses, and other accessories are available to borrow at no cost for high school dance events.

Cinderella’s Closet was created in 2018 so that no student facing financial barriers would be unable to attend their school’s event due to the cost of a new dress.

Thanks to generous community donors, Cinderella’s Closet has grown, and the additional inventory has enabled us to extend the number of dates the boutique is open.

Cinderella’s Closet will be open for the upcoming prom season:

Wednesdays: 2:00pm – 4:00pm (April 5, 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 10)

Saturdays: 10:00am – 1:00pm (April 8, 15, 22, 29 & May 6)

Cinderella’s Closet is located at the Assistance League of Bend Chapter House, at 210 SE Urania Lane. When visiting, a completed permission slip signed by the student’s parent or guardian is required. Cinderella’s Closet Permission Slip.

Assistance League of Bend asks that all borrowed dresses and accessories be returned to their drop box located on the front porch of the Chapter House within three days of the school’s event, so other girls can borrow them. Dress donations that are on trend and in good condition may also be left in the drop box. Financial donations to purchase new inventory are always welcome.

More information can be found at assistanceleague.org/bend/philanthropic-programs/cinderellas-closet/ or contact Julie Lang at cinderellascloset@assistanceleaguebend.org

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be visiting Cinderella's Closet on Saturday to learn how the donations and interest among students are going for their first week of operation this prom season. His report is coming up tonight at 6 on NewsChannel 21.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.