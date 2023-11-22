Assistance League of Bend’s ‘Breakfast with Santa’ marks 30th year of holiday fun for foster families

(Update: Adding comments from co-chair)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County foster children and their foster families will be hosted by Pine Tavern and Assistance League® of Bend at their 30th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 3.

It's the first such breakfast event since before the pandemic, and co-director Dana Barron says they're expecting a big turnout.

"I'm sure we will have a full house. This generally sells out every single year," she said Thursday. "We hope that all the foster families that wanted to participate have had a chance to get their reservations, and now the reservations are open to the general public."

Foster children who attend the breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 3 can meet Santa, decorate cookies and drink hot chocolate.

"We're just thrilled to be able to bring this event back to the community, because it's something that people have looked forward to every holiday season. And the last couple of years, we haven't been able to do it," Barron said.

All proceeds will be going to complimentary meals for the foster families attending.

Here's the announcement from Assistance League of Bend:

“It is one of the very few programs in Central Oregon that treat the whole foster family, not just the foster child,” said Janet Martin, event organizer and Assistance League president. “It is a heart-warming experience to see the joy in the children’s faces when they meet Santa.”

Reservations open to the public on Thursday, November 23 by contacting Pine Tavern at 541-382-5581 during business hours. The cost is $24 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Proceeds from the breakfast help fund the event for the foster families. Seating for the breakfast is limited.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness, and cancer in Central Oregon for over 30 years. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information or to donate.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.