Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon treats ‘Littles’ from their program to a toy store

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Wednesday evening, at Scalehouse in Bend, RJ Quiris, a former Little, hosted a special toy store for the current Littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBS).

Big Brothers Big Sisters says this partnership aims to make the holiday season brighter for children in the program, fostering a sense of connection, community, and joy.

BBBS, in conjunction with RJ Quiris, raised over $900 to purchase toys. In addition, toys were donated from the organization’s winter gala.

Littles had the opportunity to explore the magical toy store and choose their favorite items to take home.

One Little, Quentin, said he always wanted a bobblehead.

Little Naveya says she didn’t think the toy store would have something in her age bracket, but it did!

Big Brother Jacob said he decided to become a Big Brother after attending the organization’s Comedy For Kids’ Sake.

RJ was inspired to create the toy store after his own experience as a Little.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon serves the Bend Redmond, Madras, Prineville, and La Pine areas, supported by donors and volunteers.

If you’re interested in becoming a Big Sister or Big Brother, or if you know of a child that could benefit from the program’s mentorship, check out the website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.