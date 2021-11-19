Giving Tree project a fundraiser for Grandma’s House

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Giving Tree Project, a fundraiser for Grandmas House of Central Oregon, will take place throughout the month of November. The Giving Tree Project will be hosted by the Hanai Foundation, located at 62430 Eagle Road in Bend.

About The Giving Tree Project:

Our beautiful, fully decorated 9-foot tree will be on display at the Hanai Foundation and is to be auctioned off now through November 30th as part of the fundraiser for Grandmas House. There will be a several opportunities to view the tree at open house events (see below). Grandma’s House ‘wish list’ items can be dropped off at Hanai Foundation during these open house events. Donations can be made out to Grandma’s House of Central Oregon.

Open House Dates/Times:

Thursday November 11th 2pm-6pm

Sunday November 14th 12pm-4pm

Thursday November 18th 2pm-6pm

Sunday November 21st 12pm-4pm

Sunday November 28th 12pm-4pm

Tuesday November 30th 11am-5pm

About Grandma’s House:

Grandmas House is a shelter for pregnant and parenting teens in Central Oregon. The program supports young people in gaining independence and self sufficency through empowerment, life skills, education and employment. With your support Grandmas House is able to shelter and care for teen mothers and their children and give them a safe stable place to call home.

Wish List Items:

Gift cards (Visa gift cards, Ross, or Fred Meyer)

Shampoo & conditioner

Diapers (Size 4,5 & 6)

Diaper Wipes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Dishwasher Pods

Liquid laundry soap (hypo-allergenic) Unscented fabric softener sheets