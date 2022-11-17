Windermere Real Estate’s ‘Share the Warmth’ effort seeks winter donations for those in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to Share the Warmth and help provide winter necessities for those in need.

As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere offices in Bend and Sunriver will be collecting donations now through Friday, Dec. 16 to benefit the Bethlehem Inn and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach. The organizations are specifically asking for coats, blankets, hand warmers, tents, and sleeping bags in all sizes.

Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere office in Bend, located at 807 SW Industrial Way, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Windermere office in Sunriver, located at 57100 Beaver Dr. Bldg 25, Suite 110, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal on the Share the Warmth website.

“Our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities, and Share the Warmth is a prime example of that. We look forward to collaborating with the community each year in order to help our neighbors,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “I’m always amazed by the generosity this campaign inspires and proud of the ways we come together to take care of each other.”

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 7,000 agents in 10 states. Last year, Windermere closed 77,000 home sales for more than $51 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $46 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.