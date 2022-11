The Giving Plate and Bend Relo had a great surprise for Darin and Kelly Wittboldt on Monday - $2,500 for their costly battle with Darin's ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), You can help, too, at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/darin-ALS-fight

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.