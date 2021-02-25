From facing death to a new lease on life: C. Oregonians help save young homeless man

2gether as 1

'Very much possible that I could've died that night,' says 23-year-old Thomas

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to an unsuspecting interaction with a stranger on a below-freezing November night, a long-time homeless man has a new lease on life.

He has always been on the run, battling drug addiction and developing a criminal history. Now, Thomas, who's last name we cannot use for privacy purposes, is in a rehab facility, ready to change his own narrative.

It's all thanks to the help of the Central Oregon community, starting with a brand-new Bend resident.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser shares the story on Fox @ 4.