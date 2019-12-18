Redmond veterinary clinic raises nearly $7,000 for Pet Evacuation Team

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pet Evacuation Team was presented with a check for $6,890 Wednesday by Cinder Rock Veterinary staff in Redmond. The check was a result of fundraising efforts of Cinder Rock for several months.

PET was chosen by the clinic staff for their annual donation. The donation is earmarked for a newer pickup truck, needed to haul the emergency response trailer. PET’s old truck, dubbed “Old Red is dead,” was retired due to unsafe conditions.

PET is close to their goal and accepting end-of-year donations from individuals or dealerships who may want to donate. For more information, call 541-610-6628.