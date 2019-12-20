Deschutes pro tem judge files for Forte’s position

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Judge Pro Tem and local attorney Alison Emerson today announced Friday her candidacy for Deschutes County Judge, Position 7, held by the Hon. Stephen P Forte.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge, Position 7,” Emerson said in a news release, which continues in full below:

“Throughout my legal career, I have been honored to work with inspiring individuals from every walk of life, whether advocating for children in domestic disputes, ensuring workplace safety, or safeguarding the community at large. I am committed to ensuring that every person seeking justice is heard, understood and that the law is applied fairly to everyone.”

Emerson has over 14 years of experience in Family Law, Criminal Defense, Probate, Guardianship/ Conservatorship, Civil Litigation. She is ranked "AV Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubbell, meaning she is one of only 5% of female attorneys selected for Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers, the highest possible rating for legal ability and ethical standards.

Emerson also served as a Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney where she, with 4 other colleagues, earned the 2005 Oregon DUII Prosecutor of the Year. In 2009, she was named the Rising Star by Oregon Super Lawyers Magazine; her firm (Bryant Emerson LLP) was awarded the 2016 OSB Pro Bono Challenge Award for Pro Bono Service, Small Firm Category.

A graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law and Linfield College, Emerson currently serves on the Board of Friends of Children, Oregon Chapter and has volunteered with Watercup Counseling & Miles for Mothers, raising funds to provide counseling services to victims of domestic violence, as well as the Northwest Boxer Rescue. As a young law student, she was a Pepperdine Legal Aid Clinic volunteer.

Endorsements

“I support Alison Emerson for circuit court Judge -- she is smart, tough-minded and she has the broad and varied experience we need in Deschutes County to deal with our increasingly complex and varied caseload,” said Hon. Stephen Tiktin (Ret.), Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge.

Emerson has also secured endorsements from trusted legal professionals across Oregon. They include:

Hon. Jamese Rhodes (Ret.), Marion County

Hon. Paul Lipscomb (Ret.), Marion County

Hon. Stephen Tiktin (Ret.), Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge

John Hummel, Deschutes County District Attorney

Greg Lynch, Esq. – Lynch Conger McLane

Ronald L. Bryant, Esq. – Bryant Emerson, LLP

Lonn Johnston, Esq. – Bryant Emerson, LLP

David Rosen, Esq. – High Desert Law

Nathan Steele, Esq. – The Steele Law Firm

Angela Lee, Esq. – Law Office of Angela Lee

Edward Fitch, Esq. - Fitch & Neary PC

Sean Neary, Esq. - Fitch & Neary PC

emerson4judge.com