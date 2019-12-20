Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge graduates 154 cadets

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program class 2019-02 graduated 154 cadets on Wednesday from the five-month physical and academic training program in ceremonies at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

OYCP’s mission is to provide opportunities for personal growth, self improvement, and academic achievement among 16-18 year old Oregon high school dropouts, teens no longer attending and those failing in school, through a highly structured non-traditional environment; integrating training, mentoring and diverse educational activities.

OYCP is Oregon’s only accredited statewide alternative high school. The program is tuition-free, and eligible individuals are accepted from all 36 counties in Oregon.

The school, located on Dodds Road east of Bend, is a non-traditional model that operates similar to a military academy. The program is guided by military principles, structure and self-discipline, and is accredited by the Northwest Accreditation Commission and approved by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).