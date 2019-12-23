High Desert Chamber Music offers master class with Calder Quartet

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music announces applications are available to perform in a Master Class with members of the award-winning Calder Quartet.

This class will be open to violinists, violists, and cellists. This event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon on Thursday, February 13, 5:00pm-7:00pm, and will be free and open to the public. This event is offered in partnership with the American String Teachers Association of Oregon.

“Showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational outreach,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This is the fourth year we have partnered with the Oregon chapter of the American String Teachers Association, and we are honored to collaborate with this nationally recognized organization.”

Winners of the prestigious 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Calder Quartet performs a broad range of repertoire at an exceptional level, always striving to channel and fulfill the composer’s vision. The quartet regularly conducts master classes and has taught at the Colburn School, the Oberlin School the Juilliard School, Cleveland Institute of Music, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory and USC Thornton School of Music.

Applications for violinists, violists, and cellists who wish to perform in the class are available on the High Desert Chamber Music website. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 17, 2020. Students and teachers do not have to be ASTA members in order to apply. In addition, all students who submit an application will receive complimentary admission to attend the Calder Quartet’s performance on Friday evening at the Tower Theatre.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in their twelfth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2019-20 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Tracy Lynn Photography.

Link to Master Class application: https://forms.gle/CwnHEJrdWo487kBA7