Latino Community Assn. receives workforce training grant

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- TC Energy (formerly TransCanada Corporation) has awarded $2,000 to the Latino Community Association to expand and strengthen its workforce education services.

LCA works to equip its immigrant clients with English proficiency, job readiness and workplace skills so they can obtain higher-paying jobs and better afford housing, food, and health care.

Currently, LCA offers five English classes with childcare and has 80 volunteers who provide one-on-one English tutoring. It offers computer tutoring and periodic computer classes, and helps clients refine their resumes, plan for career change, and map out the education and training required to reach their goals.

Roughly half of LCA’s adult clients speak limited English and fewer than one in five has an email account or regularly uses a computer. Since most jobs are now listed on websites, it is essential to teach applicants to navigate the Internet and complete online applications.

With the TC Energy grant, LCA aims to enroll 200 people in workforce education classes and/or tutoring. LCA will leverage the funds by other private and public funding, as well as local donations and volunteer resources, to ensure that low-income families gain access to living-wage jobs.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact roughly 7,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366