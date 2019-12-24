Redmond PD report DUII, distracted driving enforcement results

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In November, the Redmond Police Department conducted DUII High Visibility Enforcement Patrols. Redmond patrol officers working their normal shifts during November arrested five DUII drivers. So far in December, five DUII drivers have been arrested in Redmond.

Redmond Police will continue enhanced DUII patrols throughout the remaining month. The primary intent of these heightened patrols is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by DUII drivers by removing them from the road.

Redmond Police Department officers are trained to look for signs of impairment beyond just alcohol, as many other substances, legal or illegal, can impair a person’s ability to operate a vehicle.

The officers of your Redmond Police Department are committed to making Redmond the safest community in Oregon. Preventing, locating and arresting DUII drivers is one of many ways they are working to accomplish this vision. Funding to support these enhanced DUII patrols is provided by a DUII High Visibility Enforcement Grant, awarded to the Redmond Police Department from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Please report suspected DUII drivers by calling 541-693-6911 in Deschutes County or anywhere in Oregon by calling 800-24-DRUNK (800-243-7865).

In November, the Redmond Police Department also conducted distracted driving enforcement by contacting drivers who are failing to follow Oregon’s Unlawful Use of an Electronic Mobile Device law (ORS 811.507). Officers conducted enforcement which resulted in eight citations and one warning for Unlawful Use of an Electronic Mobile Device.

Redmond Police will continue enhanced Distracted Driving patrols throughout the remaining month of December. The purpose of these heightened grant-funded patrols is to reduce the number of crashes on our roadways which can be attributed to distracted driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017 3,166 people died as a result of a distracted driver. Of these crashes, 297 people died in crashes that involved a distracted teen age 15 to 19. The percentage of drivers using handheld cell phones in 2017 was 2.9%; this is down from 3.3% in 2016.

The officers of your Redmond Police Department are committed to making Redmond the safest community in Oregon. Seeking grant funding from various groups to place additional officers on our roadways to deter and identify drivers driving distracted is one of many ways they are working to accomplish this vision.

Funding to support enhanced Distracted Driving patrols is provided by a Distracted Driver Enforcement Grant, awarded to the Redmond Police Department from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Your Redmond Police Department serves you by responding to nearly 24,000 calls for service a year, with a professional staff of 44 sworn officers and 11 support staff.