C.O. Boy Scouts set to recycle Christmas trees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's Boy Scout troops are excited to begin the collection and recycling of Christmas trees in your community the weekends of December 28th & 29th and again on January 4th & 5th.

Here's the full news release and information from Scout leaders:

We request a donation of at least $10 but will gladly accept any donation over that amount. All the money raised from the boys’ efforts goes directly to the individual Scout troops. Your donation is used to fund local troop activities, community service projects and to replace worn out camping and other outdoor gear that the boys use throughout the year.

Individual troops in your area will post door flyers specifying which days they will be picking up trees in your neighborhood. If you live within the city limits of Bend or Redmond, you do not need to call to have your tree picked up. Other cities and areas of the county have their contact phone numbers listed below.

Please have your tree cleaned of all decorations and place it by the street where it is easily visible to Scouts and drivers. We will not be checking alleys. Please make your check out to ‘Boy Scouts of America’ or as specified on the door flyer within your area. Place your donation in a plastic bag and secure it to the tree with a rubber band. The troops will be cruising the area picking up trees starting around 9 a/m.

If you did not receive a door flyer, wish to make other payment options, need special assistance with your tree or have general questions; please call and/or leave a message at the messaging phone number for your area. A special Thank You goes out to Centratel which has generously donated this voicemail message service for the last couple of years - www.centratel.com.

541 385-3977 for pick up in SW Bend. West of 3rd St and South of Newport/Greenwood

541 385-2692 for pick up in NW Bend. West of 3rd St and North of Newport/Greenwood

541 385-2672 for pick up in NE Bend. East of 3rd St and North of Greenwood/Hwy 20

541 385-3942 for pick up in SE Bend. East of 3rd St and South of Greenwood/Hwy 20

541 385-3971 for pick up in La Pine

541 385-3989 for pick up in Redmond

541 385-2640 for pick up in Sisters

541 385-3935 for pick up in Sunriver

“We see this as a win/win situation for the community and for the local Scout troops,” said John Mason, tree recycling coordinator for Troop 25 of NW Bend.

Mason pointed out that the recycling project provides a service to the community; reduce the incidents of dumped trees in building lots or on public lands, reduces fire danger and teaches organizational skills and team building efforts to the Scouts involved at all levels of the project. This is a boy-led and boy-managed program.

We estimate that these boys recycle 7,500 trees each year. A big thank you goes out to the communities who have made this event a big success and improved the lives of so many boys through Scouting.

The mission of Boy Scouts of America is to create the leader of tomorrow through outdoor challenges and education. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness.