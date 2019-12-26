Oregon Health Authority offers 6 healthy New Year’s resolutions

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging people to consider making health one of their top priorities in 2020. To this end, OHA is launching a social media campaign to share resources to help people improve their health.

The following are six New Year’s health resolutions OHA will be sharing resources about:

HIV treatment and prevention

Getting tested, accessing treatment, using condoms and having open communication with sexual partners are ways to prevent HIV. Prevention medication such as PrEP is offered to Oregon Health Plan members and is free to people without drug insurance coverage through the Ready, Set, PrEP program.

Save on prescription costs

The Oregon Prescription Drug Program is the state’s prescription discount card program. You can enroll online, by phone at 800-913-4284, or you can download a printed application available in four languages and mail to the program.

Get health insurance

OHP is free and you can sign up anytime. Here are three ways to apply:

Apply online: Go to ONE.Oregon.gov to login or create an account. Trained community partners across the state can help you fill out an application. It's free. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov to find community partners in your area. You can download and print an application or have an application mailed to you. Request a paper application by calling OHP Customer Service at 800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY).

Get a flu vaccine

Protect your family, co-workers, neighbors and community from the flu. Cases of flu are on the rise across Oregon, but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. To find flu vaccine clinics, visit www.flu.oregon.gov and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.

Talk to your kids about their health

Let them know that now they can take “mental health days” just as they would sick days. Under state law, students can have up to five absences excused in a three-month period.

Quit vaping/tobacco

If you or someone you know is ready to quit tobacco or vaping cannabis or nicotine, free help is available. Contact the Oregon Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or online at www.quitnow.net/oregon or in Spanish at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA or online at www.quitnow.net/oregonsp.