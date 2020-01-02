Rethink Waste Project offers community grants

Community Billboard

The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project is offering $500–$2,000 grant awards to individuals, businesses or organizations in Deschutes County to help with materials, infrastructure or time that contribute to waste reduction in the community.

Eligible parties (individuals, businesses or organizations in Deschutes County) need to apply by Jan. 31.

While there are some project stipulations, such as measurable results and the ability to last beyond the funding period, TEC encourages anyone with a waste prevention idea to apply.

See website for details:

RethinkWasteProject.org/CommunityGrants2020