Voting open in Pole Pedal Paddle design artwork contest

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are excited to announce that online voting is now open for the 2020 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle design artwork contest.

Go to https://www.selco.org/ppp For in-person voting, art submissions are displayed at SELCO’s West Bend Branch at 137 SW Century Drive. Voting will be held from Friday, Jan. 3, to Thursday, Jan. 9. The winning entry will be announced at SELCO’s West Bend Birthday Bash on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. The event will go from 10am – 6pm.

This year's winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative plate from Earhart Studios, and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional and event-related materials.

About MBSEF:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for junior athletes to achieve their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals through competitive snow sports. It promotes and supports amateur alpine, cross country, snowboard, and cycling training.