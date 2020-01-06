Deschutes County offers free diabetes prevention program

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services has announced upcoming dates for the Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon program in Bend, La Pine, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters.

This year-long lifestyle change program can prevent adults at risk from developing type 2 diabetes.

Free information sessions will be offered:

Bend: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m - noon, and 1 - 2 p.m., Mike Maier Services Building, 1130 NW Harriman St.

La Pine: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 4 - 5 p.m., La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road

Prineville: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 - 2 p.m; and Monday, Jan. 27, 2020: 1 - 2 p.m.; St. Charles Prineville, 384 SE Combs Flat Road

Redmond: Monday, March 9, 1 - 2 p.m.; Summer Creek Clubhouse, 3660 SW 29th St.

Sisters: Thursday, Jan. 9, noon - 1 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N Cedar St.

Who is it for? Adults with prediabetes — a condition marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels.

In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within three years, if they do not take steps to prevent it.

It is estimated that one in three American adults has prediabetes. People can find out if they may be at risk for diabetes by taking the risk test below, or talking to their health care provider.

https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/

What is it? Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress. Groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then one to two times each month for the remainder of the year.

The program provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon is a Recognized Program of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council to coordinate Prevent Diabetes in Central Oregon with multiple partners.

To learn more about the program, call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7466 or visit www.deschutes.org/preventdiabetes and/or www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention.