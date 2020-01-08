Bend-La Pine Schools set public forums on superintendent search

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools are inviting community members to share thoughts about attributes and qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent during three public forums next week.

The three public events will take place in school libraries at the following times and locations:

Tuesday , January 14: Sky View Middle School, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

, Sky View Middle School, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15: Cascade Middle School, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cascade Middle School, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16: La Pine High School, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Community members will also be able to share thoughts through an online survey, which will be open to the public Jan. 14-31 on the Superintendent Search website.

"We look forward to hearing from our community, as well as staff and students, about what they would like to see in the next superintendent and we plan to take those qualities into account while moving forward with the search," said board co-chair Carrie Douglass.

Bend-La Pine Schools is hiring a dynamic superintendent to lead the district, which includes more than 18,500 students and 2,000 staff members across 33 schools. The seven-member Board of Directors is leading the process to hire a new superintendent, who is slated to begin on July 1, 2020. The broad search will include a statewide, national and international recruitment effort.

"We believe Bend-La Pine Schools is the best large school district in the state and we want a leader who can build on those achievements and make us even stronger," said board co-chair Julie Craig.