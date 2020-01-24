Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle registration, artwork contest now open

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2020 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle presented by Family Choice Urgent Care online registration is now open. This year’s race is Sunday, May 17th at a new venue. The race will be held for the first time at the Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend.

Teams of 6 kids, K-5 th grade are invited to compete. All team members will begin their heat with two fun team challenges, followed by an obstacle course. One of the members will sprint around the obstacle course to finish the race. Every member of the team will get to complete the obstacle course.

For more details and to sign up go to http://www.mbsef.org/events/selco-kids-mini-ppp.

Also, the 2020 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle T-shirt Contest is here!

This is such a fun project to encourage kids grades K-5 th to express their creativity. The winning design will be featured as the official artwork for the team shirts. There will be prizes from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers for the top 5 entries.

Here are the specs: Entries must be submitted on white paper with colored designs. The design may represent the activities of the race: Team Work, Obstacle Course and Running. Kids from K-5 th grade can submit artwork.

The only requirements of the design are to include the following information: 1. SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle 2. Bend, Oregon 3. 2020 4. The letters MBSEF somewhere on the artwork.

Please include on the back of the design: name, age, grade level, teacher, school, home phone number and email (optional). Entries MUST be received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, delivered or mailed to: Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation 563 SW 13 th Street, Suite 201(corner of Century Dr. and Donovan) Bend, OR 97702 molly@mbsef.org 541-388-0002

The SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, whose mission is to be the leading youth sports training organization promoting the positive values of competitive sports including Alpine and Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding and Cycling.

This event is sponsored by SELCO, Family Choice Urgent Care, Sylvan Learning Center. Seventh Mountain Resort, Saxon's, Five Talent and MBSEF.