Grants available for historic properties, archaeology projects

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects.

The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs.

Recently funded projects include preservation of the Odd Fellows Building in Astoria, Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point, the Grand Ronde Depot Building, the Fort Stevens Guard House, the Carnegie Library in Gresham, the SP&S Locomotive in Portland, the Brunk House in Polk County, the Watts House in Scappoose, the Triangle Lake Round Barn in Lane County, the Long Branch Building in Weston, and the analysis of the Britt Gardens archaeological investigations by Southern Oregon University.

The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Astoria, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Klamath Falls, Portland, and Sheridan.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free grant workshop specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered.

February 10, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects.

February 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects.

February 14, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants archaeology projects.

They will be available in person or as a webinar. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.

To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.