AARP offers free tax prep at NeighborImpact Bend, Redmond offices

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- AARP Foundation is providing free tax-aide to Central Oregon residents from February 3 to April 15.

NeighborImpact helps to facilitate this service by providing an office location for clients to meet with IRS-certified tax preparers. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and is not limited to AARP members.

Last year, NeighborImpact facilitated the preparation of taxes for over a thousand individuals, bringing over $1.1 million to the Central Oregon economy through tax returns averaging $1,030 per household.

AARP will be providing drop-in tax services at the NeighborImpact Bend office on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from February 5 to April 15 and at the NeighborImpact Redmond office by-appointment on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from February 3 to April 14.

To learn more, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/aarp-2020