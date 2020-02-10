Habitat for Humanity seeks Redmond committee members

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers to help by serving on the Family Services or Community Outreach Committees in Redmond.

There are many ways to serve Habitat and either of these committees, would be a very valuable and meaningful experience for anyone.

The Habitat Family Selection Committee serving Redmond meets the third Thursday of every month at 12 p.m. for one hour. They are also looking for a volunteer to manage the homeowner education workshop schedule which consists of coordinating six classes per year (usually in the evenings). If you are interested, please contact DeeDee Johnson or Catalina Frank at homeownership@brhabitat.org

The Habitat Outreach Committee, serving Redmond, meets the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. for one hour. This committee helps to build relationships and make connections within the Redmond community. If you are interested, please contact Robin Cooper Engle, rcooper@brhabitat.org

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 150 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1024 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. Because of the success of our ReStores, 100% of every monetary gift supports Habitat’s mission. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

Both the Bend ReStore and the Redmond ReStore are home improvement resale centers that accept and sell a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStores benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709 and Redmond, 541.548.1406.