City of Bend to hold open house on Core Area Project

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend will provide an update on the Core Area Project, which is creating a common vision and implementation plan for the core area of Bend, during an open house on Thursday evening, Feb. 20.

The open house will be held from 5-7 p.m.at Trinity Episcopal Church in Brooks Hall (469 NW Wall Street, Bend).

The purpose of the open house is to provide an update to the community about the project, including how community input has helped shape the project recommendations.

Attendees will learn more about the vision for the Core Area and provide general input on the project’s progress to date. There is no formal presentation so attendees may come and go at their convenience. Snacks are provided. Children are welcome at this family-friendly event.

This meeting/event location is accessible. Sign language interpreter service, assistive listening devices, materials in alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats and CD Formats, or any other accommodations are available upon advance request. Please contact Allison Platt no later than Feb. 17 at aplatt@bendoregon.gov or (541) 322-6394; Relay Users Dial 7-1-1, and (541) 385-6676. Providing, at least, 3 days’ notice prior to the event will help ensure availability.

The city will post an online version of the open house following the in-person open house. The online open house will share the same information as the in-person open house. The online open house will be available on the project web page: www.bendoregon.gov/corearea.

For more information on the Core Area Project, visit www.bendoregon.gov/corearea.