OSU Master Gardeners to offer free advice at Home & Garden Show

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™ will offer free gardening advice at their booth at the Central Oregon Builders Association Home & Garden Show, May 1-3.

When: Friday, May 1, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Saturday, May 2, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Sunday, May 3, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. In addition, OSU Master Gardeners will offer free gardening classes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as follows:

FRIDAY, MAY 1

10:30 AM – Best Vegetables for Central Oregon – Pat Kolling – get the inside scoop on the top vegetable varieties that grow well in Central Oregon!

12:00 PM – Growing Tomatoes – JoAnne Abbott – learn what you need to know to get great tomato crops in our area.

1:30 PM – Backyard Composting –Toni Stephan/Rocky Bessette – Learn how to compost in simple steps in a small space, with normal garden tools.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

10:30 AM – Best Vegetables for Central Oregon – Kathy Geary – get the inside scoop on the top vegetable varieties that grow well in Central Oregon!

12:00 PM – Growing Strawberries – Jan Even – how to grow strawberries in Central Oregon.

1:30 PM – Fire Resistant Landscapes – Eileen Obermiller –This talk will discuss some wildland fire basics and teach you how to create a fire defensible space around your home or business, including which plant species are less flammable, which ones are fire resistant, and which plant species are highly flammable.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

10:30 AM – Best Vegetables for Central Oregon – Vicky Kemp – get the inside scoop on the top vegetable varieties that grow well in Central Oregon!

12:00 PM – Basic Gardening for Central Oregon – Vickie Minor – If you are new to the area or you have lived here awhile and want to know the secrets to gardening here with success, this class is for you! We’ll cover research-based information essential to getting your landscape growing. This class is also great for anyone who just wants basic information on gardening in the area.

The class schedule will be printed in the Home & Garden Show guide available at the gate, and will also be published on our web site at gocomga.com/gardening-news.html.

Location: Middle Sister Building, Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

Cost: Free