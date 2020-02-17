Toastmasters of Redmond presents Youth Leadership Program

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every young person has the potential to become a good communicator and leader, but this potential needs to be developed.

With this in mind, the Toastmasters Club of Redmond has partnered with the High School JROTC program to present Toastmasters International’s Youth Leadership Program.

“The program’s unique eight-session, workshop-style design enables the students to develop critical skills through practical experience,” says Dee Cort, Past of Toastmasters of Redmond and coordinator of the program. She will be assisted by several other members of the club.

“It is free to the students, and we are honored to participate with them,” Cort said.

The Youth Leadership Program is held every Wednesday afternoon and each session runs approximately two hours.

• During these sessions students will learn to:

• Overcome nervousness when speaking before an audience

• Organize and present ideas logically and convincingly

• Listen carefully to others’ ideas

• Offer advice to help others improve their speaking and leadership

• Participate in – and even lead – group discussions or meetings

• Develop self-confidence

A certificate will be presented to each student who completes the training.

For more information on the Youth Leadership Program, contact Cort via email r2manydees@hotmail.com

Toastmasters International is a world leader in communication and leadership development. You can find out more at http://www.toastmasters.org/