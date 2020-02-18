BNSF Foundation gives $2,500 to Family Access Network

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $2,500 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation, which will be used to provide 25 students and their family members at Crook County High School with basic-need resources such as nourishing food, safe shelter, clothing, health care, school supplies, and much more.

During the 2018-19 school year, our two FAN advocates in Crook County connected 602 children and families to essential resources including 302 individuals to clothing, 352 students to school supplies, and 215 families to food.

“FAN is thrilled to partner with BNSF to assist students and families at Crook County High School. We look forward to working together to make sure every student receives the resources they need in order to thrive in school and beyond,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive dDirector.

The mission of the BNSF Railway Foundation is to support and help improve quality of life for thousands of communities across the 28 states where BNSF operates, primarily across the Midwest, Southwest, and Northwest regions of the U.S.

As one of the largest freight railroads in North America, BNSF Railway is focused on making a difference in the communities where their employees live, work, and volunteer. The BNSF Railway Foundation’s charitable giving has expanded in proportion to the growth of the corporation, and they invest in a wide range of causes including supporting first responders and providing scholarships for youth.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates in 59 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites (0-5) in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. Since inception, FAN has served over 150,000 local children and families. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. During the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.