BPRD spring youth sports registration deadlines approach

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local youth are invited to participate in the Bend Park and Recreation District’s spring sports leagues.

The deadline to register for the Youth Lacrosse League is March 2; Bitty Baseball’s registration deadline is March 7; and the deadline to register for Girls Softball League is March 11.

Registration is available online or by phone or in person at district facilities. Financial assistance is available for registration and equipment needs.

Youth Lacrosse League

Youth Lacrosse is Bend Park and Recreation District’s most rapidly growing youth team sport. The league is open to boys and girls in first grade through eighth grade for the season from April 6 to June 6. The deadline to register is March 2.

The league promotes physical fitness and teaches participants sportsmanship lessons about teamwork and fair play as well as basic lacrosse fundamentals and game play.

Teams practice twice a week and play an eight-game schedule.

Helmets, sticks, mouth guards and game jerseys are provided. Participants in the boys’ league need to provide their own gloves, shoulder pads and elbow pads.

Softball League

The Girls Softball League is for ages 6 to 14 and runs from April 6 to June 4. Registration deadline is March 11. Teams practice twice a week and play most games during the week with a few games on Saturdays.

Participants are provided with uniform top, shorts and socks. Players need to provide their own glove.

Bitty Baseball

Bitty Baseball is for boys and girls ages 4 and 5 and runs from April 18 to May 16 Bitty Baseball is an introduction for younger players, focusing on skill development, teamwork and fun.

Teams meet for practice and scrimmages for 60 minutes each Saturday at The Pavilion. Team t-shirt and hat included.

Volunteer coaches

Youth sports leagues also offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Coaches provide support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring youth.

All volunteer coaches must complete an application, background check, take a concussion training course, enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.