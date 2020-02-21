Prineville adventure theme school application period to start

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Next Tuesday, the Crook County School District will open the application period for families who would like their students to attend the new elementary adventure theme school. The application period closes on Sunday, March 29.

Families may apply online at https://forms.gle/h7617ASzN26pdDVYA. Paper applications are also available at the District Office, 471 NE Ochoco Plaza Drive in Prineville.

An application is also available in Spanish, https://forms.gle/qQVSkJ3cJepZuvZS6.

Links to the applications are also available on the CCSD home webpage.

Families must submit one application for each student they would like to enroll in the new school.

“Our desire is to keep siblings together at the same school whenever possible, if desired by the family,” said Jim Bates, who will be principal of the new school.

The short application requires family contact information and student demographic information.

Although district officials have not finalized the selection criteria, they plan to have a similar number of students from Barnes Butte Elementary and Crooked River Elementary to balance the sizes of the schools.

Families are encouraged to apply for their kindergartner and older siblings during the application period.

Kindergarten students will be selected after Kindergarten Round-up, which is scheduled for April 16 at CRE and April 30 at BBE.

To meet the needs of the recent enrollment growth, the district will open a new school that is centered on art, technology and adventure in September of 2020. It will be housed in the Pioneer South building on East First Street in Prineville.

There will be two classes per grade level, kindergarten through fourth grade, with a target of roughly 250 total students. District leaders hope to have a spot available for every student who wants to attend the new school.

If there are more requests for the new adventure theme school than spots available, the district will use a random lottery system to determine student selection. Those students who do not get selected through the random lottery will be placed on a waiting list and given first priority if spots become available in the future.

For more information about the application process, call the Crook County School District Office, 541-447-5664.